Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been given a €15.00 ($17.44) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.40 ($22.56) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrefour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.02 ($20.95).

EPA:CA opened at €15.41 ($17.91) on Monday. Carrefour has a 12 month low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 12 month high of €23.68 ($27.53). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.30.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

