CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRRFY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $4.07.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

