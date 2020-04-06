Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Investment analysts at Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $16.92 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

