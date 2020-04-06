Carry (CRE) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $719,873.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.04567858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,529,175,035 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

