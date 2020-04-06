Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.85. 30,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,848. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.62. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

