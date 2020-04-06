Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $158.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CASY. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.45.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.69. 10,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.62. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

