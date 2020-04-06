Cashaa Market Cap Achieves $3.36 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $670.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.