CashBet Coin Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million (CBC)

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $5.60 and $18.94. During the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 49.3% against the dollar. CashBet Coin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $23,198.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.04663833 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00065887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037639 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011235 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003323 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com.

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.