Caspian 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Caspian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.24 million and $1.24 million worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.04499791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037038 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

