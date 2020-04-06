Castle Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $52,005.95 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00992667 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00231522 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,369,893 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

