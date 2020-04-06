Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In other news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

