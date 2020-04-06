Ccore (CCO) Market Cap Hits $7,588.85

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. Ccore has a market capitalization of $7,588.85 and $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

