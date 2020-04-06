CCUniverse Market Cap Reaches $2,894.84 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 37% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 78% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $2,894.84 and approximately $3,073.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004761 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000294 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

