CDK Global Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for CDK Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the software maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of CDK opened at $30.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

