CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $768,362.69 and approximately $239.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC and IDEX. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.04658458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

