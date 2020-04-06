CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $801,476.54 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $801,476.54 and approximately $38.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.21 or 0.04617632 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00065695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037635 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013688 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

