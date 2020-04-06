Celer Network (CELR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Binance. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

