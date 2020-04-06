Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

NYSE:CX opened at $1.74 on Monday. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,899,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 516.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 63,767 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after acquiring an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

