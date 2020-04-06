Cenovus Energy (CVE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cenovus Energy (TSE: CVE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

4/2/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$6.50.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$14.00 to C$5.00.

3/16/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$7.00.

3/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$12.00 to C$5.50.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$6.50.

3/4/2020 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Cenovus Energy was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.46. The company had a trading volume of 21,788,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,542,332. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

