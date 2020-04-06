Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the third quarter worth $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at $2.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.96. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.