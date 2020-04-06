Centauri (CTX) Market Capitalization Tops $44,260.70

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market capitalization of $44,260.70 and $214.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.23 or 0.04846113 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065922 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037501 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010615 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

