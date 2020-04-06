CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. 699,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,550,236. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

