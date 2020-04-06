Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,584 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Centerstate Bank worth $23,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerstate Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Beth S. Desimone bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,108.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Insiders bought 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Centerstate Bank Corp has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

