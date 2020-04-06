Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) versus WhiteHorse Finance (NYSE:WHF) Head to Head Review

Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central and Eastern Europe Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 45.98% 9.92% 5.41%

Risk & Volatility

Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Central and Eastern Europe Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central and Eastern Europe Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 4 0 2.57

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 131.71%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central and Eastern Europe Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central and Eastern Europe Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $67.07 million 1.88 $30.84 million $1.52 4.05

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Central and Eastern Europe Fund.

Dividends

Central and Eastern Europe Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 93.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Central and Eastern Europe Fund has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Central and Eastern Europe Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CECE, RTX, and ISE National 30. The fund was formerly known as The Central Europe And Russia Fund, Inc. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. was formed on March 6, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

