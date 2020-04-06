Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) Insider Nick Clarke Purchases 36,757 Shares

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) insider Nick Clarke bought 36,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($65,758.38).

CAML stock opened at GBX 132.60 ($1.74) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. Central Asia Metals Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 100.20 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.03) price target (down previously from GBX 240 ($3.16)) on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Central Asia Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 276.67 ($3.64).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

