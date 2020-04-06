Centrality (CENNZ) Price Reaches $0.0574 on Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $48.37 million and approximately $80,523.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.10 or 0.02564223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00201625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00033833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

