Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,170 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,170 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ingredion worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.27. 16,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

