Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

JNJ stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.51. 4,763,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,544,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

