Centre Asset Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 125,610 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $56.21. 6,749,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

