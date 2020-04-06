Centre Asset Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 539.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,740 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. 939,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,690,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

