Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,770 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,272,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $234,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,842,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

