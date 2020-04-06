Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,011,224,000 after buying an additional 184,624 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,572,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,909,000 after purchasing an additional 124,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.82. 3,746,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,713,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

