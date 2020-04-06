Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.13.

Alphabet stock traded up $65.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,158.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $787.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,284.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,316.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

