Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 283,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. Hain Celestial Group makes up about 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 26,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Boever purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,881.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

