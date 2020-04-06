Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 21,710 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,710 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $142.20. 1,345,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,563. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,073,340 shares of company stock valued at $150,073,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.03.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

