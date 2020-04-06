Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 27,550 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,550 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.10 on Monday, reaching $161.93. 24,541,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a market cap of $1,216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.