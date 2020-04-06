Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.36. 10,831,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,745,416. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,633 shares of company stock worth $2,034,646 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

