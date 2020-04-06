Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $7.18 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,000. J M Smucker makes up approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of J M Smucker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 66,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.52. The stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,657. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.14.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on J M Smucker from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.92.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

