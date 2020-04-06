Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 379,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. AES accounts for approximately 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AES as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 169,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,332. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. AES’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.79.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,560.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

