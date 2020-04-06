Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 131,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,000. Maxim Integrated Products comprises about 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $131,418.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,760 shares of company stock worth $1,066,751. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

MXIM stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.88. 83,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,371,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.82.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

