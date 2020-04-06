Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

NYSE HD traded up $10.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,277. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.