Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.69.

NFLX traded up $10.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $372.48. 3,345,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,380. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.