Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.74 ($1.00).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 74 ($0.97) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of LON:CNA opened at GBX 33.03 ($0.43) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Centrica has a 1-year low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.55 ($1.53).

Centrica (LON:CNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7.30 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Centrica will post 1258.1932799 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Centrica’s payout ratio is presently -0.28%.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

