Cfra Cuts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $9.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cfra from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

