CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,315 shares during the period. CGI makes up about 7.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.18% of CGI worth $26,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105,568 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $221,679,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CGI Inc has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of CGI from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.