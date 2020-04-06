CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Cut to $84.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $106.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GIB. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CGI from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

GIB traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. 27,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CGI will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

