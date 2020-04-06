Chainlink (LINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $852.00 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase, Gate.io, Huobi and IDEX. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $852.00 million and approximately $247.76 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00105479 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinbase, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, COSS, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.