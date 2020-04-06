ChainX Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00011744 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and $392,971.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.02623611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00204130 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00047253 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00033950 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,506,250 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

