ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx and Binance. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $867,023.49 and $298,910.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031913 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 42.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000235 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,279.42 or 0.99681659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000814 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064350 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001585 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, LBank, OKEx, HitBTC, EXX, BigONE, Coinnest, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.