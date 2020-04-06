ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,840.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $892,820.83 and $269,840.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, HitBTC and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,146.06 or 1.00409396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, ZB.COM, LBank, Binance, EXX, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

